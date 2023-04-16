Death threat case: Ballistic expert visits ADM’s office

jalpaiguri: On Sunday, a ballistic expert from the Forensic department visited the office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Land and Land Reforms in Jalpaiguri for an inspection. On March 30, Ranjan Chakraborty, the ADM (L& LRD) had filed a complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station regarding a death threat by two outsiders.



Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, Khandabahale Umesh Ganapat, stated: “On Sunday, the ballistics expert examined the ADM’s office. Investigations will continue as per the findings in the forensic report.”

According to the complaint, two individuals had entered Chakraborty’s office on the afternoon of March 29 and threatened to kill him if he did not do their bidding. After receiving the complaint, the police of Jalpaiguri Police Station went to Chakraborty’s office to investigate the matter.

On March 30, office staff noticed three holes on the wall in the office of the ADM. Upon seeing the holes, the office staff and police administration initially suspected that someone had fired shots in the office.

Following this incident, the Kotwali Police Station started investigating. To investigate whether the holes were actually bullet marks or not, ballistic experts were called in from Kolkata. The employees were also summoned to the office during the investigation.