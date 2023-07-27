Death of minor rape victim: State child protection commission assures fair trial to family

Cooch Behar: A two-member delegation from the State Child Protection Commission, on Thursday, met the family of the deceased minor rape victim and offered them assurances of a fair trial.



Present during the visit were Madhumita Saha, secretary of the State Child Protection Commission and member Minati Mahato.

The incident unfolded in Cooch Behar, where the family alleged that a girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted after school, on July 18. The victim succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning at MJN Medical College Hospital, Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar district police promptly arrested five persons in connection with the incident, which has left the public outraged.

Minati Mahato, a member of the State Child Protection Commission, assured the family that they will thoroughly investigate the matter and seek proper punishment for the culprits as per the law of the land.

Meanwhile, a student’s strike was called by the All India DSO and SFI across the district, leading to picketing in different schools since morning.

All schools in Cooch Behar remained closed on Thursday. In another incident, students of Ramakrishna Boy’s High School, Cooch Behar, protested by burning tires and blocking the road at the Rajen Chowpathi area.

However, after police’s assurances, the students lifted the blockade.