Death of minor in Siliguri: Guv, Child Rights Commission team visit victim’s house

Siliguri: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday visited the house of the minor girl who was murdered, at Matigara in Siliguri on Sunday.



This apart, a team from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights also visited the victim’s family. The Child Right’s team consisted of the chairperson and an advisor.

Following the visit, Sudeshna Roy, chairperson of the Commission, said: “The police did a commendable job in this case by arresting the accused within a few hours of the incident. Acting on the basis of the post mortem report, the accused has been booked under POCSO Act and for murder under the Indian Penal Code. He should be severely punished.” The commission will prepare a report on the case. Meanwhile, Bose, also visited the victim’s house and spoke with the family members and enquired about the incident. After the visit, he addressed mediapersons at the state guest house in Siliguri.

“I strongly condemn the incident which should never happen anywhere. There cannot be Kannyashree (a welfare scheme for girl child in Bengal) without a girls’ life. The culprit should get exemplary punishment and the government should do the needful to ensure this. The society should support the government in this. There is no blame game or politics in this. Everyone should come forward to stop such incidents in Bengal.”

“Siliguri is the chicken neck. Rampant drug trafficking activities are going on, taking advantage of this area. The police should take strict action to stop such activities. We should eliminate violence and corruption too,” Bose added.

The body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More, Siliguri on August 21. Meanwhile, after the incident, protests broke out demanding the accused be hanged to death.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Sudeshna Roy, the chairperson, said: “The police are doing their job and law will take its course. Political parties can stand by the victim’s family but the issue should not be politicised.”

The accused Mohammad Abbas is said to be a substance abuser. He has been arrested in the past too for crimes like theft. At present, he has been remanded to police custody for ten days. Very soon, the police will recreate the crime scene.