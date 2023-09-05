Death of minor in Siliguri: Accused sent to 14-day jail custody

Siliguri: Mohammad Abbas, prime accused in the minor girl’s murder case, has been sent to jail custody for 14 days after the court rejected his bail plea.



He was produced before the Siliguri Sub-divisional Court on Tuesday after completing 14 days police remand.

Sushmita Basu, Special Public Prosecuter of POCSO said: “From the first day of production, no lawyer from Siliguri Bar Association defended Abbas.

As per the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the District Legal Aid provided Abbas a lawyer who pleaded bail for Abbas. After the hearing and getting all the evidence, the Magistrate rejected his bail plea and sent him for 14 days jail custody. Based on the post mortem report, Abbas has been booked under POCSO 6 and 376 sections.” It is learned that Abbas told the Magistrate that if he is guilty, he will accept whatever punishment is given to him. He also wanted to meet his mother and father.

The body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on August 21.

Previously, Abbas was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) and was remanded to police custody for 10 days. Police then added the POCSO section in the case. The case has been forwarded to POCSO Court.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, members of Justice Abhaya Co-ordination Committee (JACC) staged a protest at the court premises demanding Abbas be hanged.