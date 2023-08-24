Death of minor in Siliguri: 12-hr strike evokes mixed response

Siliguri: The 12-hour bandh call on Thursday by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protesting the murder of a minor girl student in Siliguri evoked mixed response. Senior leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) went on the streets stating that strike is not a solution to any problem and that the police have done the needful and now law will take its course.



They asked political outfits to abstain from fishing in murky waters for political gains.

While vehicular traffic plied normally like other days, markets, including Bidhan Market, Regulated Market, Seth Srilal Market, Mahabirsthan along with shops on Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road and Burdwan Road remained mostly closed.

Almost all private schools were closed, although government schools, colleges and offices remained open. Government bus services also functioned in a normal manner.

The number of commuters however were less as compared to other days. Meanwhile, the VHP, local people and students took out protest rallies in different areas of the city in support of the strike.

Papiya Ghosh, district president of Darjeeling Trinamool Congress, Gautam Deb, senior leader of TMC, Nirjal Dey, district president of INTTUC went out on the streets urging shops to open.

Papiya Ghosh said: “The police did a great job in the case. They arrested the accused within six hours of the incident. Some people are trying to fish in troubled waters for their own political gains. We also want the culprit to be punished, but strike is not the solution.” The body of a minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house on Monday. The Matigara police arrested the 22-year-old Md. Abbas, the prime accused in the case.

In support of the strike, the VHP took out a rally this afternoon at Pranami Mandir Road. However, the police stopped the rally mid-way.

Residents of Motajyot area and tea garden workers jointly took out a protest rally in Matigara but their rally was also stopped leading to eruption of chaos. Later, a large police contingent arrived at the spot and normalised the situation.

TMC condemned the incident by taking out candle light vigil in Mallaguri area in Siliguri in the evening and in other areas around Siliguri.