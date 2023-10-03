Death of man in hosp: Kin of deceased allege negligence, stage stir

Siliguri: Tension prevailed at Phansidewa Rural Hospital following the death of a patient. The family members of the deceased person protested alleging medical negligence, however, hospital authorities denied it.



On Monday, Mosir Ali (24 years), a resident of Chathat in Phansidewa under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad was brought to the Phansidewa Rural Hospital after he was electrocuted by a high-tension wire while cutting a tree under the line.

The patient party alleged that he was not allotted a bed with the staff claiming that there was no vacant bed. The family alleged that if he was treated on time, he could have been saved.

Mohammad Abdul, father of the deceased, said: “He was not under treatment for a long time. Therefore, he lost his life.”

Phansidewa Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Later, the body was sent to North Bengal Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Dr Arunabha Das, the Health Officer of Phansidewa Block denied the allegation. He said: “I did not receive any such complaint.”