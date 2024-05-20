Death of jumbo by electrocution: Legal proceedings against 2 persons

Alipurduar: The Jaldapara Forest department has asserted that clear evidence was found during the autopsy of an elephant carcass found in a betel nut plantation in Madarihat indicates the cause of death to be electrocution, not lightning. The Forest department has initiated legal action against two individuals for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill the elephant.

However, the two suspects are absconding since the incident occurred. Several iron wires were recovered by the Forest department from the vicinity of the elephant’s carcass in Baluadhura on Sunday. Foresters strongly suspected that the full-grown Makhna elephant was killed by electrocution. This suspicion was confirmed following an autopsy conducted on Monday. Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, stated: “Based on various pieces of evidence, we had initially concluded that the elephant was deliberately killed. The post-mortem report has now confirmed our suspicions. We have taken legal action and will ensure that the culprits are punished.”