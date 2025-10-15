Death of infant: Cop beaten as mob ransacks Egra Hospital

Kolkata: A policeman was severely assaulted on Tuesday when he tried to stop a mob from vandalising the Egra Sub-Divisional Hospital in East Midnapore following the death of a two-month-old boy.

According to sources, about a week ago, Tapan Pradhan, a resident of Alangiri in Egra, had admitted his infant son to the hospital with fever. The child died on Tuesday morning. Soon after the death, the family members alleged medical negligence, claiming that the baby had not been treated properly. They, along with relatives, staged a protest inside the hospital premises and allegedly assaulted security personnel.

A police team later reached the spot to control the situation. During the intervention, the protesters allegedly entered into an altercation with one of the police officers, accusing him of making abusive remarks about the child’s death. Moments later, a section of the mob attacked the officer, assaulting him and tearing his uniform.

A larger police contingent soon arrived and brought the situation under control.

Hospital authorities said the child had been brought in a critical condition and an inquiry would be conducted into the treatment provided. However, no official complaint has been lodged with either the police or the hospital authorities regarding the child’s death.