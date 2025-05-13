Death of horse: Case registered at Maidan PS

Kolkata: A case has been registered at the Maidan Police Station in connection with the death of a horse which was allegedly abandoned by its owner in a critical health condition a few days ago at the Bridge Parade Ground.

According to sources, the horse was found lying abandoned at the Bridge Parade Ground on May 7. Amid the prevailing heatwave, the horse died due to massive dehydration and spinal injury. On May 8, a member of an NGO working for relief for the animals lodged a complaint at the Maidan Police Station against the unknown owner of the horse. Accordingly, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. An investigation has been initiated to find

the owner of the horse.

“This young mare died in agony because she was abused and left to die when she was most in need of care. Horses continue to collapse, suffer severe injuries and die in the heart of Kolkata for tourist rides. It’s high time for authorities to end this abusive practice and transition to electric vehicles,” said a

member of the NGO.

According to the NGO, in 2024 alone, at least eight horses were reported dead in Kolkata due to similar abuse and neglect. Investigations reveal that many horses used in the city are anemic, malnourished, overworked and suffer from painful conditions caused by constant use on hard road surfaces.