Death of 5-yr-old student: Tractor driver arrested

Siliguri: Police arrested the driver of the tractor involved in the accident case where a 5-year-old student died and an 11-year-old student was critically injured in Gangaram Tea Garden area of Phansidewa Block on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Subrata Mandal, a resident of Bagdogra. He was arrested on Tuesday night and sent to 14 days of jail custody by a Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the tractor hit two minors in Gangaram Tea Garden area when they were on their way to school. The 5-year-old boy named Leon Kuzur died. His brother Younes Kuzur is undergoing treatment at a nursing home in critical condition.

After the incident, locals blocked National Highway 31 for more than four hours. Police had to fire tear gas and resort to baton charge to control the situation. About 22 people, including Tanmay Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Arindam Bhattacharya, Inspector-in-Charge of Matigara Police Station suffered injuries in the incident.