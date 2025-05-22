Death of 3 family members within 22 days sparks panic

Cooch Behar: Panic has gripped Brahmattar Chatra village in Sitai Block after the deaths of three members of the same family within 22 days. The deceased include Jonaku Barman (63), his first wife Kshirbala Barman (57) and his second wife Jayanti Barman (45). All three reportedly showed symptoms of fever and respiratory distress before their deaths. Along with this, livestock also died. The Sitai Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) and Block Development Officer (BDO) visited the village on Tuesday and collected samples from the deceased’s home for investigation. The samples have been sent to the district Health department for analysis.

According to family and local sources, Jayanti Barman was the first to die on April 22, followed by Jonaku Barman on April 25 and finally Kshirbala Barman on May 14. All three were first taken to Sitai Block Primary Health Centre and later referred to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, but none could be saved. Local concerns have intensified following the unexplained deaths of livestock in the same household.

Just two weeks prior to the human fatalities, three cows and four goats owned by Jonaku Barman and his brother died. Most recently, a goat belonging to a neighbour, Paresh Chandra Barman, also died on Monday, further escalating fears among villagers. Many locals suspect a possible disease outbreak that may have spread from the animals.

“Whenever there was a problem, we took them to the hospital quickly. But nothing worked in the end,” said Kamnikant, a youth from the area.

Sitai BDO Nibir Kumar Mondal said: “We visited the affected household along with the BMOH. Samples have been collected and sent for testing. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after receiving the reports in two to three days.

In the meantime, we’ve assured residents that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the remaining family members and the community.” The Health department is closely monitoring the situation. On Wednesday, a team from the district Health department also visited the affected area for further assessment.