Death of 2 migrants from Malda triggers grief

Malda: Two separate incidents involving the deaths of migrant workers from Malda have cast a shadow of grief.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Umar Faruk, a resident of Chamagram under Ratua Police Station, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand. Family members said Umar had left for tower construction work on October 24 and joined duty on October 26, after which he went missing. Despite filing a missing diary at Karnaprayag Police Station on October 27, there was no trace of him until his mutilated body was found in a forest

seven days later.

On Thursday, when the body reached his native village, enraged relatives and villagers staged a protest by placing the body in front of contractor Sahidur Rahaman’s house, accusing him of murder. “He took my husband to Uttarakhand and is responsible for his death,” alleged Umar’s wife in tears. However, Sahidur Rahaman denied all allegations, claiming: “The charges are baseless. I had no role in his disappearance or death.”

In another tragic incident, Sajedul Islam (40) of Chanchal Block–I died of a heart attack while working at a warehouse in Seelampur, Delhi. A father of two, Sajedul had been away for seven months to support his impoverished family. Local leaders, including Trinamool Congress vice-president Prasun Banerjee and Sahasabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad ATM Rafiqul Hossain, visited the bereaved family. “It’s a heartbreaking loss. The administration will ensure all possible assistance,” said Hossain. Mpost