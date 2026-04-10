Death in queue: Voter list chaos triggers harassment

Kolkata: A 68-year-old man’s death while waiting in a tribunal queue in Ranaghat has thrown a harsh spotlight on alleged voter harassment across West Bengal, with similar scenes unfolding across the state.



The elderly man, Jibankrishna Das (68), collapsed while standing in line to restore his and his daughter’s names in Ranaghat. He was later declared dead, triggering protests and anger among locals. Across the state, thousands are queuing for hours- many under the scorching sun- to appeal deletions from electoral rolls.

In Birbhum’s Rampurhat and Suri, long queues and administrative delays have left people exhausted. In Suri, a woman fell ill while waiting. In Barasat too, applicants complained of overcrowding and lack of clarity, with many alleging they were forced to submit documents repeatedly despite earlier verification.

Adding to the distress, several migrant workers have reportedly returned from states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu solely to resolve their voter status. A migrant resident from Jamalpur, East Burdwan, said, “I came back from Kerala after hearing my name was deleted. I had already submitted all my documents earlier. Now I have to stand in line again for hours just to prove I am a voter.”

A para teacher from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir voiced similar frustration: “I have my birth certificate, school admit cards, everything. Even my father’s name is there in the voter list. Still, my name has been deleted. What more proof do they need?”

Others echoed the same sentiment. “We are being made to prove our identity again and again,” said an applicant in Barasat. While officials insist due procedure is being followed, the growing queues, confusion and a death in line have intensified

public anger at a point, where even if these applications are proved to be valid, the person would not be able to vote in 2026 Assembly Polls.