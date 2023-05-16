Death due to heavy rain: CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to next of kin of deceased

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the nine people who died across South Bengal due to the storm and thundershowers.



While addressing the media at Nabanna, she expressed grief over the deaths while announcing the compensation. “We cannot give life to people. There is no alternative to death. Life is precious. We will help the families of those who died by giving Rs 2 lakh,” she said.

In almost all the districts of Bengal, including Kolkata, there was a sudden storm and rain on Monday afternoon. “Due to natural calamity on Monday, three died in Howrah, one in West Midnapore, two in North 24-Parganas, one each in East Midnapore and Jhargram. We are sad that nine people died in the storm. Incidents of natural calamities are going up. Global warming is an issue,” Banerjee stated.

Thundershowers accompanied by storms threw life out of gear in most of the South Bengal districts on Monday evening. Due to the impact of Nor’wester, the train services were also disrupted.

The weather office expressed the possibility of rain and storm in Bengal throughout the week.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm with lightning in Bengal for the entire week. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some places later this week.