Dean requests for security after protest at college

Siliguri: The campus of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) once again turned into a hotbed with a section of students staging a protest on Thursday again with the Dean of the College absent following a confrontation over the screening of the ICC Champions Trophy final in the college’s Lecture Theater (LT).

The incident took shape on Wednesday afternoon when an intern, Dr Sunny Manna, was show-caused by Dean Anupam Nath Gupta for allegedly screening the final match in the LT 400, a location reserved for academic activities, without permission.

The Dean’s actions sparked outrage among a group of students, leading to a heated standoff. The students divided into two groups: one protesting against the Dean and the other supporting the Dean. Tensions had escalated when a group of students surrounded the vehicle of the Dean, which ultimately led to a scuffle between the student groups.

On Friday, the Dean visited the Matigara police station inorder to prevent further unrest and ensure that law and order is maintained in the college.

Dr Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of NBMCH, said: “I don’t know why the Dean did not come today (Thursday) but she informed me that she was unwell. Wwe are trying to maintain peace in the college.”

“The Dean took the right step. She was harassed. Some students are trying to bring back the threat culture at the college,” Hiranmoy Roy, an intern added in support of the Dean’s action.