‘Deafening roar from Brigade rally will trigger sleepless nights for Delhi jamindars’

Kolkata: Sounding the poll bugle amid a massive and historical rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday launched its election campaign with a deafening roar that might trigger sleepless nights for the “Jamidars” of Delhi.



TMC in a post on X said: “#JonogorjonSabha in all its glory! The power and unity of the people of Bengal rise against the jomidari of @BJP4India. History unfolds at Brigade.”

The way people responded to the ruling party’s call for “Jonogorjon Sabha” on Sunday showed that people’s mandate is with the ruling party despite the relentless campaign to show Bengal in bad light in the wake of the Sandeshkhali incident. “With a pledge to decimate BJP’s politics of deprivation, TMC announced a massive people’s movement to end the tyranny of the BJP against Bengal and fight the Bohiragotos tooth and nail in the coming days,” TMC in a post on X said.

The ruling party claimed that ‘a sea of people’ was eagerly waiting for their party supremo Mamata Banerjee to deliver her address, drew inspiration from her speech and took a collective pledge to uproot the ‘anti-Bengal’ BJP.

It stated on X: “Under the leadership of our Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, the #JonogorjonSabha has demonstrated that Bengal refuses to compromise; Bengal refuses to back down. Today, Bengal has roared against every injustice inflicted upon its people. The sins of the @BJP4India-led Centre have been laid bare before the entire nation.”

TMC claimed that the way people joined the rally once again showed that they are unhappy with the BJP-led government at the Centre. It said: “Bengal is witnessing history being made as millions of people gather at the #JonogorjonSabha to stand up for

their rights!”

TMC said in a post on X: “Today’s #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade witnessed a crowd of historic proportions, reflecting the deep-seated discontent with @BJP4India’s misrule. Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc, March 10 will be etched in the annals of history. This is the beginning of the end of the Modi Sarkaar!”

In another post TMC added: “Smt. @MamataOfficial’s arrival has ignited the spirit of the massive crowd that has gathered at Brigade Ground for #JonogorjonSabha. A sea of people eagerly await, ready to listen to her, draw inspiration from her words, and, under her leadership, take a collective pledge to uproot the anti-Bengal @BJP4India jomidars from our state,”

Trinamool said on X.