Deaf and mute children transform plastics into eco-friendly bricks

On a mission to save the environment, inmates of Suryadaya Deaf and Dumb Home in Raiganj have taken up an initiative to convert non-recyclable plastic bags into ‘Eco-Bricks.’ Their innovation did not stop here! They have also designed a fencing wall-cum-garden seat around a tree using these environment-friendly bricks.

In the past, Manas Mandal, Additional District Magistrate (Development) North Dinajpur had visited the Home, under the state Social Welfare department.

During his visit, he had floated the idea of making ‘Eco-Bricks’ to the students. Around 26 students of the Home took the initiative to build the bricks.

When the students were asked to fill the PET bottles with all types of non-recyclable waste, they switched on to ‘mission mode’.

Parthosarathi Das, Principal of the 59-year-old Home told Millennium Post that in a span of around three weeks the students collected the non-recyclable waste from the premises of the Home, spread across eight acres.

“The students were asked to fill the PET bottles with non-recyclable waste. The PET bottles filled with plastic would not pollute the environment. Moreover, the process is cheaper than using conventional bricks and the best way to recycle the harmful waste”, said Das.

Das said these ‘Eco-Bricks’ will be utilised to make tree guards, walkways, fencing and can be also used as a substitute to traditional bricks.

Manas Mandal, Additional District Magistrate (Development) said: “The children took up the project and finished it. I am amazed by their efforts. This can be a start to a new way of domestic plastic waste management, if we are able to spread this initiative to various schools, clubs and residential communities.”