Deadline to surrender HS results extended for students who passed under Regulation 9(2)

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has extended the deadline for students wishing to surrender their Higher Secondary (HS) 2025 results, who passed under the provision of Regulation 9(2). The new deadline has been set for June 28.

Under Regulation 9(2), students who fail in one compulsory elective subject but pass in their optional subject are deemed successful, as the optional subject replaces the failed one. While this provision offers immediate relief to many — especially those narrowly missing the pass mark in a core subject — it can lead to long-term academic challenges, particularly for students in the science stream.

Students aspiring to pursue professional courses like engineering or medicine often find themselves ineligible for entrance exams if they have failed key subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or Biology, even though they are technically considered to have passed.

To address this issue, the Council has allowed such students the option to surrender their results and reappear for the failed elective subject instead of accepting the substitution.

To do so, students must surrender their original mark sheets and certificates to the Council and apply online through their schools via the WBCHSE portal. The result surrender process, which began on May 8, was originally scheduled to close on June 7.

However, due to a notably low number of students opting to surrender their results this year — with few mark sheets reportedly submitted at regional offices — the Council has decided to extend the timeline, giving students additional time to reconsider their academic trajectory.

Notably, students who surrender their results under this provision will remain eligible to continue their studies under the new semester-based curriculum, covering Semester III and Semester IV of Class XII in the 2025–26 academic session. This was notified earlier by the Council.