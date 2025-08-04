Deadline to submit social category details extended till August 5

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has extended its final deadline for submitting or updating social category detail by candidates upto August 5, 2025

upto 11:59 pm.

The Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) was previously opened to facilitate applicants in updating or uploading their social category details, which was effective from July 29, 2025 till August 3. However, there were requests for further extension of the date for uploading of social category details.

“Considering the interest of the students, we have further extended the window for uploading of social category details which can be done online at https://wbcap.in,” said State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. He added that repeated communications through SMS, e-mail and phone calls have been made to the candidates who are yet to update their social category details in the portal. “In order to close the process and publish the merit list, it is imperative that this information be provided immediately by all those who have not yet provided their social category details,” he maintained.

Those who failed to update/provide their social category information in the portal within stipulated time shall be considered in default as per prevailing rules. Candidates have been informed that no further requests for changes or updates of their social category details will be entertained whatsoever once the extended deadline is passed.