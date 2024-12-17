Deadline for online enrollment for HS 2025 extended

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has extended the deadline for online enrollment of students appearing for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations 2025.

The online enrollment process, which began on December 2, was initially scheduled to continue without a late fee until December 16. However, on Monday, the WBCHSE announced that the enrollment process will now continue until December 21. This extension comes in response to appeals from the teachers’ community requesting an extension of the deadline. “We have extended the timeline for a few days in the interest of the students. However, from next year under the semester system, the timeline will become shorter, and we want schools to be streamlined,” said an official of the WBCHSE. The final HS under the annual system is scheduled to be held from March 3 to 18, 2025.