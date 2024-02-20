‘Deactivation of Aadhaar cards a conspiracy’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday slammed BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar after the latter had said that he would solve the Aadhar cancellation issue within Monday night.

The deactivation of Aadhaar cards of many people from different districts already triggered a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and BJP. Majumdar earlier said that not a single Aadhaar card has been cancelled. Ghosh pointed out that if not a single Aadhaar card was cancelled, why the BJP state president assured that the issue would be resolved. Aadhaar cards of many people have been cancelled in various districts like Nadia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Hooghly.

Majumdar had also stated that there was no need to lodge the Aadhaar cancellation issue with the portal of the state government. Majumdar suggested contacting the BJP local party office to issue the Aadhaar card cancellation issue. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X conveyed his gratitude to Home Minister Shah for “reversing the deactivation of Aadhaar cards by UIDAI Ranchi Regional office”.

Ghosh said: “What Adhikari and Majumdar are saying clearly signifies that a conspiracy was hatched. The BJP-led government at the Centre was harassing people by deactivating Aadhar cards. They retreated after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a tough stand on the issue.”