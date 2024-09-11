DDU guest teachers ‘unpaid for 2 months’

BALURGHAT: Dakshin Dinajpur University’s guest teachers have been left without salaries for the past two months, prompting them to seek the District Magistrate’s intervention. On Tuesday afternoon, the teachers approached the District Magistrate, with the University authorities failing to



resolve the issue.

Raju Pal, a guest teacher in the Political Science department, explained: “Four months ago, a new Registrar was appointed to the university.

Following his appointment, he questioned the validity of our employment and withheld our salaries. At that time, the vice-chancellor took charge and ensured that we received two months’ pay.

However, for the last two months, we haven’t received our salaries as the registrar has not signed,” he said. Pal further expressed his frustration, stating: “We are constantly being questioned about the legitimacy of our positions. Despite performing various university tasks, we have no official recognition. This situation cannot continue indefinitely. If our appointments are not valid, we will resign.

However, if we do so, the functioning of the university could be severely impacted. On Tuesday, we submitted a formal request to the District Magistrate, asking for our salaries to be regularised.”

Currently, Dakshin Dinajpur University employs around 18 guest teachers across three departments. Since May, after joining the institution, Registrar Kaushik Majhi has raised concerns with the Higher Education Department regarding the appointment of these guest teachers. In the absence of a response, Majhi has withheld their salaries.

The teachers, who have not received their pay for July and August, have been on strike for the past week. In response, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna assured that the matter would be taken up immediately.