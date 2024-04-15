DDU gets relocated again in absence of permanent building

BALURGHAT: Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) faces yet another relocation as it continues to grapple with the absence of a permanent building. The university’s accommodation has been shifted to a private B.Ed college in Balurghat due to ongoing construction delays.



Originally announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2018, the university commenced operations towards the end of 2020. Initial classes were held in rented premises, with plans for a permanent campus near Balurghat Airport. However, construction obstacles have hindered progress.

With the lack of a permanent facility, classes were temporarily conducted online and later moved to the Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya (BMM) hostel. Despite agreements with Balurghat Municipality, the awaited building transfer has not materialised. Amid political discourse, Education minister Bratya Basu attributed the delay to the Bengal Governor. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate Biplab Mitra contended that suitable space is unavailable in Balurghat, exploring alternatives in nearby Patiram. The university faces additional setbacks as key personnel resigned. Jayeeta Saha Sarkar, Controller of Examinations, stepped down, following Professor Amit Roy’s departure earlier due to term expiration.

Expressing concern, vice-chancellor Debabrata Mitra plans to make public the pressing issues in an upcoming press conference soon.