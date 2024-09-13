DC North appeared at CBI office in CGO Complex

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned Abhishek Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of North Division of Kolkata Police, on Wednesday night, at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake in connection with the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

Gupta was accompanied by DC, Detective Department (DD) Special, Vidit Raj Bundesh at the CBI office where they were questioned for a few hours. Earlier, the parents had alleged that Gupta had offered money just before going for their daughter’s cremation. Despite repeated claims from the administration that no money was offered, the parents of the 31-year-old PGT doctor maintained their allegation. This apart, another cause for summoning Gupta is that Tala Police Station comes under his division and the hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

On Thursday, CBI officials collected a dental impression and swab sample from accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy to compare with the bite marks and fluid traces found on the PGT doctor’s body. CBI had appealed for the sample collection a few days ago which was eventually granted. The collected samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further course of action.