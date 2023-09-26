Days of heavy rain damages dam on Kulik River

Raiganj: Following incessant rainfall over the last few days, the dam of Kulik River has been damaged at Abdulghata in Raiganj.



Large gaps have appeared taking on the look of craters and cracks in many places. With the water level rising, local residents are spending sleepless nights. Another spell of heavy rain could result in extensive damage to the dam, flooding areas of Raiganj Town areas. However, Block Development Officer, Raiganj, after visiting the dam, assured to repair it soon.

The road to the second campus of Raiganj Medical College passes through 1.5 km of the dam on the Kulik River at Abdulghata. More than 10,000 residents of Abdulghata, Udaipur, Bogram, Chanditola and Sudarsonpur use the road atop the dam for commuting.

Cracks and holes began appearing on the dam about four months ago after which the officials of the Irrigation department conducted repairs with sand bags. However, these sacks were washed away after heavy rains, thereby aggravating the situation.Prashanta Roy, a local resident said: “Kulik River in Raiganj flows through Thakurgaon in Bangladesh. With heavy rainfall in Bangladesh, the level of Kulik is rising. This might result in extensive damage to the dam. If this happens, Raiganj town will be flooded. The dam needs to be repaired immediately. The concerned authorities should look into this with priority.”

Suvojit Mandal, BDO Raiganj, said: “We visited the dam on the bank of both Nagar and Kulik River and found it damaged at Abdulghata. We have informed the irrigation officials. The repair work will start very soon.”