Daylight robbery: Jewellers to seek the help of state for safety & security

After the daylight robbery at two outlets of a renowned jewellery chain at Nadia and Purulia, jewellers in the state are learnt to have written to the state government asking what steps are being taken to ensure their safety and security.

The dual robbery has sent shivers down the spine of the jewellers in the state.

There are about 28,000 such businessmen in Bengal. In Kolkata, Bowbazar has been known as a jewellery hub for decades where families have been in this business for generations.

Many are now worried for their safety and security after what happened at Nadia and Purulia.

On Tuesday noon, the two outlets located at Ranaghat in Nadia and Namopara area in Purulia were robbed with the staff held at gunpoint. Soon after the police were informed, a gunfight ensued between the robbers and the police.

Eyewitnesses were shocked at the sight and recalled it was nothing short of a scene from a movie.

However, the incident has clearly put the jewellers of the state in jitters. A forum of these jewellers is learnt to have written to the home secretary of the state on Wednesday, inquiring what steps are being taken by the state government to ensure the safety of their lives in case such an incident occurs again. They are of the opinion that their fear is not unfounded since such robberies are being reported lately from several areas in the state. In most cases, the gangs are said to be coming from the adjacent states of Bihar and Jharkhand and returning to their home states after looting. So much so that it is now being learnt that the gang that looted the outlet at Nadia had done a reconnaissance of the area before the day of the operation.

Small-time jewellers are saying that they can’t afford to hire high-level security and hence are seeking the help of the state. But, as one jeweller in Bowbazar pointed out, it is difficult to stop these robbers without a robust security system as they enter the shops posing as customers and then use the element of surprise to loot.