Day bus services between Siliguri and Kolkata resumed by NBSTC

Siliguri: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed its day bus services between Siliguri and Kolkata, restoring a crucial connectivity link that had remained suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic.



The service, which resumed this week, operates from Siliguri at 5:00 am., while the return bus departs from Kolkata at 6:30 am.

According to NBSTC sources, the service was initially introduced with general (non-AC) buses. However, plans are underway to introduce AC and push-back seat buses in the near future, depending on passenger demand.

Souvik Dey, Divisional Manager of the Siliguri Division, said: “This service will benefit passengers significantly. Currently, we are operating our normal bus service. However, we are planning to introduce push-back and AC buses soon.”

Earlier, NBSTC operated only night bus services on the Siliguri–Kolkata route. Following repeated demands from passengers, day services were introduced a few years ago. However, they were discontinued during the COVID-19 period.

Responding to renewed public demand, the corporation has now reinstated the service. As per the schedule, the bus departing Siliguri at 5:00 am. is expected to reach Dharmatala in Kolkata around 8:00 pm on the same day. Similarly, the bus leaves Kolkata at 6:30 am will arrive in Siliguri at approximately 10:00 pm.

Officials stated that the day service will allow passengers to disembark at various locations across South Bengal, making travel more convenient.

Passengers have welcomed the move. Arup Poddar, a commuter, said: “Earlier, I had to wait for the night service to travel to Kolkata.

The resumption of the day service is very helpful for me and many others.”

The revival of the service is expected to ease travel for daily commuters, business travelers, and tourists alike, strengthening connectivity between North and South Bengal.