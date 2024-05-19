Day before polls, Central Force personnel molests woman: Trinamool

Kolkata: On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bengal, an incident of a personnel of Central Force “molesting” a woman in Chandipur area in Uluberia Lok Sabha seat 24 hours before the fifth phase of polling has “instilled fear” among residents of the area, claimed Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



Addressing a Press conference in late evening, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja said that the police have already booked the accused jawan and a formal complaint was lodged at Uluberia Police Station.

Panja said: “Just a day before elections, such an incident takes place where the perpetrators are no one but Central Forces who are supposed to protect and ensure safe elections. This shows the BJP’s attitude towards women.” She assured that her party will ask the Election Commission (EC) for a detailed probe into this incident.

She alleged that the BJP doesn’t believe in respect and dignity of women. Panja continued that party’s Uluberia Lok Sabha seat candidate Sajda Ahmed informed the police observer of the incident. The TMC leader informed that state Cabinet minister Pulak Roy also went to the spot and the woman was rescued. She informed

that the woman was allegedly given a lewd proposal by Central Forces personnel and subsequently the woman was sexually harassed. The letter by Md Jawahir Rahi (election agent of Sajda Ahmed) to the police observer of No. 26 Uluberia Parliamentary constituency, read that the incident involved a Central Force personnel who was deployed for election duty in the area. It was alleged that a woman was molested when she went out for a morning walk.

Further, the letter read that “reports of this incident spread rapidly across the district, instilling fear among residents, particularly concerning the safety of women from the Central Force during the election period. We urge the Commission to thoroughly investigate this incident and take necessary action.”

“Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Bengal, he influences his party cadres to cause violence,” Panja alleged. She added that another woman victim who was allegedly sexually harassed at Bengal’s Raj Bhavan is also awaiting justice.

While the BSF PRO has said that the concerned personnel have been removed and necessary investigation is initiated, questions have been raised over the misuse of Central Forces in Bengal to deter voters from exercising their right to vote.