Day 9 of ‘Sebaashray’: Around 47K people served in 41 camps

Kolkata: On the 9th day of ‘Sebaashray’, health camps in Diamond Harbour, around 47,021 individuals were served in a total of 41 camps. As many as 29,616 diagnostic tests were carried out on Friday. About 34,086 people received free medicines while 180 critical cases have been referred for advanced treatment.

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee whose brainchild is the initiative said: “‘Sebaashray isn’t just a healthcare initiative - it’s a REVOLUTION transforming access to healthcare in every corner of Diamond Harbour. From critical care to hope, this movement ensures healthcare is a RIGHT, not a privilege - because every life matters! This journey wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of the medical fraternity and everyone who stood by this mission - this success belongs to all of us. Together, we’re scripting a healthier tomorrow!”

An elderly monk who fell ill on his way to Gangasagar was given medical attention through this initiative on Friday. The monk found care and recovery at the ‘Sebaashray’ camp in Diamond Harbour.

Doctors conducted an abdominal ultrasound and provided the necessary medication, ensuring his well-being.

“My health had deteriorated, but the doctors conducted a scan of my abdomen. They examined me and prescribed medicines.

I am feeling a bit better now and will soon return home. Long live Abhishek Babu,” said the monk after receiving treatment at the Sebaashray health camp.