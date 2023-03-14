Day 1 of HS examinations passes off smoothly

KOLKATA: Amid strict vigil to check any sort of malpractice during the examination, the first day of Higher Secondary (HS) examinations—conducted by Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)—passed off smoothly on Tuesday with the support extended by various State government departments.



About 8,52,000 candidates are appearing for HS this year, while about 9.1 lakh candidates are taking the class-XI examination across the state.. Mayor Firhad Hakim went to Chetla Girls High School to boost the confidence of the examinees. He also distributed sweets, water bottles and greeting cards among the candidates while wishing them luck.

“This exam is the breaking point in their lives. After this, they will be able to choose their professional routes. Today’s exam is extremely important. We have also passed this stage. Hence it is important to stand beside them and let them know that they are the best,” he said.

The State Forest department took special measures for safe transportation of students in the elephant-prone areas. Strict surveillance was kept on the roads of these areas to ensure that the students reach the exam venues safely.

Moreover, Kolkata Police too made every arrangement to ensure that the examination takes place smoothly. Through their social media post, they requested the candidates and their guardians to dial 100 in case of any difficulty.

However, scattered incidents were reported from some places. A candidate in Birbhum accidentally went to her school for an exam instead of the designated exam centre, which was a kilometre away. The Dubrajpur police station OC SK Afroz Hossain came to the candidate’s assistance and helped her reach the centre on time.

For providing obstruction-free travel, various special bus routes were operated by the State Transport department. Moreover, the Toto drivers of the Andul-Chapatala route provided free service to Higher Secondary examinees. Around 40 Totos are usually plied on this route. They will be helping the candidates commute on all exam days.

The Council had ensured a five step security to ensure no student appears with a mobile phone, which includes awareness during distribution of admit cards, checking at the main gate of exam venue, checking before entering the examination hall and additional checking using Radio Frequency Detector (RFD) in sensitive schools.