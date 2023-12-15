Day 1 of Duare Sarkar: About 9K camps held

Kolkata: Around 9,094 camps were conducted across Bengal on the first day of the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and 4,61,599 footfall was recorded from these camps till 7 pm on Friday.



A total 1,02,028 camps are scheduled to take place in the current edition. Around 5,75,121 camps have been held till this edition.

The camps have already been scheduled at booth level across the state for receiving of applications for the 8th edition of Duare Sarkar that started from December 15.

Outreach camps for submission of applications will be held till December 30 while those for service

delivery will be held from January 2 to 31.

The same number of camps will be scheduled for delivery of service too with seven to eight thousand camps on an average to be held on each working day. Effectively, around 2 lakh camps will be held during the entire campaign period. Forty per cent of the camps will be mobile in nature to cater to the tribal endemic habitation, inaccessible geographical areas like Sundarbans. Process applications for horticulture crops under the protected structure of the department of Food Processing & Horticulture is a new service included in this edition.

Service delivery under 36 government schemes implemented by 18 nodal departments will be available in this edition as well.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently expressed her concern over the distribution of fake caste certificates in the camps. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi during a recent meeting asked the District Magistrates and concerned secretaries of various departments to ensure that no fake caste certificate is distributed from the camps.