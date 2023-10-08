Daughter-in-law of NBDD minister files plaint against Suvendu after he ‘posted’ her mobile no. on social media

Cooch Behar: Apoorba Guha, the daughter-in-law of North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, filed a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his followers.



The Opposition party leaders allegedly posted her mobile number on social media after she messaged Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari regarding the demand for payment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Since then, she has been receiving obscene messages and threats via WhatsApp and phone calls. The complaint was filed at the Phoolbagan Police Station.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has initiated a movement to demand the due payments under MGNREGS. On Saturday, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged Trinamool Congress workers and those who have not received their MGNREGA

payments to call BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and state Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari to demand their money.

In response, Apoorba Guha, had sent a message to Suvendu Adhikari on WhatsApp, stating: “I want payment for 100 days of work.”

It was then that Adhikari posted Apurba’s number on his social media post, attacking the Trinamool Congress.

Apoorba Guha stated: “After Suvendu Adhikari posted my phone number on his official page, I have been receiving abusive calls and messages. Not only that, threats have also been made in various ways, forcing me to turn off my mobile phone.

When I turned my phone back on Sunday, I started receiving messages and calls in the same manner. Posting a woman’s number on social media like this is unacceptable. Therefore, I have filed a written complaint.”

However, Cooch Behar district BJP general secretary Biraj Bose dismissed these allegations, stating: “These are Trinamool Congress theatrics, all for publicity. They have never truly intended to do anything for the people.”