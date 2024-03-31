Daughter arrested for beating mother

Siliguri: A daughter was arrested for allegedly beating her mother for money and jewellery.

The incident happened at Bhaba Singh Colony in Ward 42 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The accused has been identified as Mina Kumari Mourya (30) and the mother is Sita Devi Mourya (70).

According to sources, Sita Devi has five daughters. Except Mina, all the daughters got married. Mina has been staying with her parents at Bhaba Singh Colony. Allegedly, Mina used to torture her parents for money. About a month ago, Mina’s father died. Thereafter, Mina began to torture her mother frequently.

On March 14, Mina allegedly took cash and gold jewellery from her mother, beat her up and tried to throw her out of the home.

That day, locals rushed the injured mother to Siliguri District Hospital. Thereafter, she lodged a written complaint against Mina at Bhaktinagar Police Station. However, Mina was absconding. On Friday night, police arrested Mina. However, her bail plea was granted when she was produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday. An investigation has started.