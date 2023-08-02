Dates announced for first meets of GP, PS & ZP of South Dinajpur

First meetings of the Gram Panchayats (GP) for South Dinajpur district has been called on August 8 and 9. For the Panchayat Samities (PS), the first meetings will take place on August 11 and for the Zilla Parishad (ZP), it will be held on August 14, stated notifications issued by the district administration.

This comes in the wake of a notification, dated July 27, to all the concerned authorities from the Panchayat and rural development department, Government of West Bengal, regarding the holding of first meeting of the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samities and Zilla Parishad with newly-elected members to be held within August 16.

District Panchayat election officer and district magistrate, South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna said: “We hope all the boards of GP, PS and ZP will be constituted within the stipulated time mentioned by the higher authority.”

All political parties including, Trinamool Congress, BJP, Left Front and Congress have started preparations for this. A TMC source said that the party high command is yet to select the name of the Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati and Saha-sabhadhipati.

It may be mentioned that the TMC bagged 871 seats at GP level out of 1307 seats, 164 seats at PS level out of 189 seats and all 21 seats in ZP, leaving none for the

opposition parties.

Mrinal Sarkar, district TMC president said: “We are waiting for the instruction of our state party leadership for constituting the board of ZP. As we bagged most seats at the PS and GP levels, it is expected that we will form most of the GP and PS boards of this district.”

According to him, the hung boards will be constituted by the TMC party at the GP levels. Six GPs are now in

hung condition.