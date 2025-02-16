Date for laying foundation stone will be decided after consulting CM: Dev

Kolkata: The date for laying the foundation stone to mark the commencement of work for Ghatal Master Plan will be decided after consulting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This was announced by Dipak Adhikari alias Dev, MP of Ghatal after attending a meeting of the Ghatal Master Plan monitoring committee on Sunday.

“This is the dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The date of the Chief Minister is very crucial and we want the foundation stone to be laid by her. I will soon contact the Chief Minister and seek her time for the same,” Dev told reporters after the meeting.

State Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Bhunia, principal secretary of the department Manish Jain, District Magistrate West Midnapore Khursheed Ali Qadri were among others who attended the meeting.

Dev said that the people of Ghatal have now understood why I contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. My only condition for fighting the elections was execution of the Ghatal Master Plan. “Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has promised that the Ghatal Master Plan will be executed. She has promised the same to the residents of Ghatal. One-third of the total cost to the tune of Rs 500 crore has been allocated in the Budget for 2025-26. Tender has been floated and the process of acquisition or purchase of land has started,” he added.

In a message to the Opposition, Dev said out of seven assemblies under Ghatal, one belongs to the BJP. “This is not a political lollipop. The allocation by the Chief Minister has been made to alleviate the sufferings of the Ghatal people,” he maintained.