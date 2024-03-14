Daspur: Major fire breaks out at incense sticks factory, none hurt

A major fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing factory in Daspur of West Midnapore late on Tuesday night. According to sources, around 2:30 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the factory located at Rafiqganj in Daspur. No one was reported injured in the incident.

The security personnel spotted smoke and raised an alarm. The owner of the factory and the labourers gathered in front of the factory.

Six fire tenders were pressed into action but by the time they arrived, the blaze had spread to a soap manufacturing factory adjacent to the incense factory. After almost 11 hours, the blaze was controlled. Later it was learnt that the extent of damage is not less than worth Rs 35 crore. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No fire fighting management system was reportedly installed at the factory.

Forensic experts may visit the gutted factory for sample collection soon. As of now, no foul play has been detected.