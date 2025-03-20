Daspur: Cops attacked, 15 arrested

Kolkata: Several police personnel were injured after the cops were attacked while trying to stop two groups of people in an inebriated condition at Daspur in West Midnapore on Tuesday night.

According to sources, on Tuesday night, cops of Daspur PS were informed that a scuffle is going on at Sagarpur village where a religious program was organised.

Accordingly a police team led by an officer reached the spot and tried to stop the scuffle. It is alleged that suddenly a youth accidentally fell on the floor of the dias asche was drunk. But the villagers started agitating against the police alleging that cops had pushed the youth. Within a few moments, the cops were surrounded and attacked.

The police van was also vandalised. One of the cops somehow managed to contact his superiors and informed the situation.

After a while, a large contingent of police force including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) led by senior officers of the West Midnapore district police reached the spot and rescued the injured police personnel. They were rushed to a hospital where they

were treated.

At night, a raid was conducted and about 15 persons were arrested from the village for their involvement in assaulting the cops.