Darjeeling Zoo releases four zoo-bred Himalayan Gorals in Singalila National Park

Darjeeling: The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp), popular as the Darjeeling Zoo, continuing its efforts in conservation breeding and augmentation in the wild, released two pairs of Himalayan Goral for the first time in Singalila National Park.



“As part of the augmentation programme, we released two males and two female Goral in the Singalila National Park on March 7. This is the first time that zoo-bred Gorals are being released in the Singalila National Park,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp while talking to Millennium Post. Earlier, six zoo-bred Ghorals were introduced in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in 2022 by the Pnhzp.

The Singalila National Park is located on the Singalila Ridge at an elevation of more than 2,300 metres above sea level, in the Darjeeling district. It is well known for the trekking route to Sandakphu that runs through it. It is a biodiversity hotspot boasting hundreds of species of flora and fauna. The Himalayan goral (Naemorhedus goral) or the gray goral, is found in the Himalayas. It is listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List.The Himalayan goral is 95 to 130 cm in length and weighs 35-42 kg. It has a gray or gray-brown coat with tan legs, lighter patches on its throat, and a single dark stripe along its spine. At present there are 33 Himalayan Gorals at the Pnhzp.