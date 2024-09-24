Darjeeling zoo adapts to unusual heatwave, ensures animal well-being

Darjeeling: With temperatures continuing to soar in the Hills of Darjeeling, the animals of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling have also started feeling the heat, forcing them to adapt to the erratic climate. On Monday, Darjeeling town recorded 28.2 deg C. “It is a rare phenomenon in Darjeeling that such high temperatures of 28.2 deg C is being recorded for three consecutive days at the St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling,” stated Gopinath Raha of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Gangtok. The Darjeeling zoo, famous for high altitude endangered species, is keeping a close watch on the animals. Furthermore, they are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the animals stay healthy.



Usually, the animals look forward to the September sunshine after the long monsoon spell in the Hills and spend more time outside the sheds in the open enclosures. “But this time it is just the opposite. We have never witnessed such a warm September in the Hills before. The animals are now more inactive during the day and are spending time in the shade and sheds. They only become active after the sundown, thereby adapting themselves to the sudden heat spell,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, director, PNHZP, talking to the Millennium Post.

The zoo is helping animals cope with the heat by ensuring they have plenty of water and a more liquid-based diet. “For longer heat spells, we provide ice water and fruits, but this time, we’re focusing on hydration,” said the director.

Founded in 1958, the PNHZP was adjudged the best zoo in the country across all categories in September 2022. The PNHZP is successfully engaged in the conservation breeding of 10 endangered high altitude species including red panda, snow leopard, blue sheep, Himalayan tahr, Himalayan wolf, salamander, monal, blood pheasants, satire tragopan and grey peacock pheasant. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Departmentment has forecasted heavy rainfall from September 24 for the next four days in the

Darjeeling district. Other North Bengal districts will also

experience rainfall.