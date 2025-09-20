Darjeeling tourism sees slow bookings, hopes pinned on Oct

DARJEELING: Darjeeling’s tourism industry is facing subdued bookings this season but hopes are pinned on October to revive fortunes. With major destinations across the region reeling from unrest and natural calamities, stakeholders are counting on the ‘Queen of the Hills’ to draw visitors.

“During the Durga Pujas, it is mainly tourists from West Bengal, while during Diwali, visitors from Gujarat and Maharashtra come to Darjeeling.

There are bookings, but not like last year or the year before. Usually, tourists from Gujarat and Maharashtra visit Sikkim, Darjeeling, and Nepal as a circuit. With the political turmoil in Nepal and incessant rains in North Sikkim resulting in frequent road closures, Darjeeling tourism has been affected,” said Pradeep Lama, secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents.

The wider tourism landscape has also been hit — the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir triggered mass cancellations, Nepal remains in political turmoil, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are battling landslides. “September did not witness good tourist flow. We are pinning hopes on October,” said hotelier Suman Baraily.

There are signs of optimism. “We are getting enquiries for October along with bookings, mostly from Delhi and South India,” said Manisha Dinda of Christmas Tree Hospitality. Foreign tourists also prefer visiting Darjeeling in October, November, and December, avoiding the summer rush.

Still, challenges remain. “The condition is not too great this time with delayed monsoons and North Sikkim not opening fully, marred by landslides. The demand has not come in yet. Last-minute bookings do not look promising as foreign tourists

plan in advance. Domestic bookings may still pick up, though high airfares on the Delhi–Kolkata sector are dampening demands,” observed Amit Periwal of Clubside Tours and Travels, one of Darjeeling’s oldest operators.

“There are fewer foreign groups this time, but things could improve. We are optimistic and banking on domestic tourists to come in good numbers,” added Subash Tamang of Asmita Trek.