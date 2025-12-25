Darjeeling sees heavy Christmas footfall as tourists return

Darjeeling: Gone are the days of Bing Crosby’s, “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas;” real Christmas trees; “Burra Khana“ at the clubs and Christmas goodies being baked at home and not bought, in Darjeeling.

Despite this, the Queen of the Hills, with its colonial churches, towers and Gothic architecture reverberating with the sound of carols, provides a perfect backdrop for a

picture postcard Christmas, thus attracting a huge number of tourists.

“Darjeeling is now an all-year-round tourist destination. With good connectivity, close proximity to Kolkata and a fleet of luxury buses operating between Kolkata and Siliguri, we get tourists round the year, specially on weekends and extended weekends. However, there is a huge rush during the Christmas-New Year season. Most of the hotels are packed,” stated Pradeep Lama, Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents (DATA.) According to Lama, 60% of the tourists are from within the State and 40% from other states mainly Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“We have nearly full occupancy till January 6. The indefinite bandh call by some Taxi unions in ferrying passengers to Tiger Hill, being lifted from Christmas, has further made matters easier. There are many who come to watch the sunrise from Tiger Hill,” stated Amitava Acharya, a hotelier.

The visitor’s footfall at the Darjeeling Zoo is one of the important yardsticks to gauge the tourist rush. “We had 3950 visitors on Christmas,” stated Shiromani Syangden, the Estate Manager of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, popular as the Darjeeling Zoo. Usually during peak tourist season the footfall is around 5000.

“Foreign tourists have started returning to Darjeeling after years of lull. However, we are getting high-end elderly tourists now. The backpackers are missing,” stated Sashi Gongba of the iconic Joey’s Pub. The day saw swelling crowds and long waiting queues at the famous eateries of the town, including the Keventers and Glenary’s. The true flavour of Darjeeling Christmas is still preserved by Glenary’s- the oldest confectionery in town. The Christmas spread consists of continental dishes like roast pork, roast chicken, gratin, mince pies and plum puddings. The confectionery is packed with Christmas goodies- the Plum Cake with white icing, the Noel Cake, Mince pies and puddings.

“On Christmas Eve we had arranged a bonfire, live piano, and a party for in-house guests. Our hotel has full occupancy, ” stated Suman Baraily of Central Heritage.

“Though Darjeeling has changed a great deal and the Raj effect has worn off considerably, still it has its own charm and we love to spend Christmas here. The weather is perfect with the winter nip in the air,” stated Tanmoy Dey, a tourist from Kolkata.