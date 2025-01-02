Darjeeling school ‘lends a hand to a faltering brother’

Darjeeling: The St. Joseph’s school in Darjeeling is all set to throw open the gates for the less fortunate living up to the lines from the school chorus, “Here’s a hand to a faltering brother, here’s a lift for the lame and the slow.”

From January 6 to January 31, underprivileged students from far flung tea gardens and neighbouring areas will enjoy the facilities of the school.

This programme was started in 2007 by the then Rector Father Kinley. However as summer camps, winter camps are organised everywhere, the programme was rechristened “Bal Kunj” from 2023.

“This year we are expecting more than 600 students from the age group of 8 years to 16 years attending the camp. Under this programme, underprivileged children are provided with books, stationary and all the facilities the school has to offer along with breakfast and lunch for a month,” stated Warwick Roberts, teacher, St. Joseph’s school and coordinator. Registration for the camp will be done on January 2 and 3.

The entire North Point family, including teachers, students and the alumni take active part in the camp. Along with student volunteers comprising class 9 students of the school with volunteers from St. Joseph’s college and Darjeeling Government college also pitch in.

“The children are encouraged to communicate in English. It is not just studies, but the children get a chance to take part in co-curricular activities and are also taught important life skills,” added Roberts. The children actively participate in Art and craft; Eastern classical vocals; Western Singing; Contemporary dance; Classical dance; Origami, Zumba and football coaching.

“Along with this we organise trips to the zoo; rock climbing at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute; workshops on survival skills and disaster management by the Army; social awareness by the Darjeeling Police; human trafficking by MARG. There are performances for the children, including a musical orchestra by Gandhi Ashram and a circus by the Edith Wilkins Trust,” informed Roberts.

Clothes and shoes were given to many. “The Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association (DNPSAA) along with providing logistic support also organise a health camp for the students and their guardians,” stated Deven Gurung, President of the DNPSAA.

St. Joseph’s was founded on February 13, 1888. The alumni list includes former King of Bhutan; former King of Nepal; members of the royal families of Bhutan, Nepal, Sikkim, Tripura; Michael Ferrera- Billiard world champion; David McMohan - eminent Australian writer and Hollywood star Erick Avari.