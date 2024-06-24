Darjeeling Sadar Hospital all set to get a facelift

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Sadar Hospital is all set to get a makeover with new wards, increase in beds in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) along with new facilities.



“In a meeting of the Health department in Kolkata last week, the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital along with Birbhum district hospital were declared the best hospitals for biometric attendance. We had implemented this system three months ago. All employees connected with this hospital, including doctors, nurses, contractual staff, have been incorporated in this system,” claimed Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Chauhan also monitors the day-to-day functioning of the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

Chauhan stated that many new facilities and upgrades for the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital are on the anvil. “At present, once a patient dies in any of the wards of the hospital, the body is kept in the ward for the stipulated four hours after which the body is handed over to the patient party. This is not a very pleasant experience for other patients of the ward. We will come up with a morgue at the hospital where the body will be shifted immediately after death from the ward and from where the handover to the patient party will take place,” stated Chauhan.

The GTA is also in the process of increasing the number of CCU beds from the present 10 to 20. “We have initiated communication with the Health department, Government of West Bengal for this. The process has begun,” added Chauhan. The already-sanctioned Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) are all set to become operational soon. “The wards are coming up just next to the labour operation theater for easy access in case of emergencies,” stated the Deputy Chairman. The new Out Patient Department (OPD) coming up in the Victoria Hospital is almost ready.

“It is scheduled to be inaugurated in mid-July. We are also streamlining and upgrading the waste management system of the hospital” stated Chauhan.