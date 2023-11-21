Darjeeling: Ruckus at hospital over two deaths

Darjeeling: Trouble broke out at the Darjeeling District Hospital with two incidents of death.



While in one case, the mother died after giving birth, in the other case, a seven-month-old baby (foetus) died but was not removed from the womb thereby putting the mother at risk. The patient parties lodged complaints pertaining to negligence. The family members of the deceased woman declared that they would take the body only after appropriate action is taken by the authorities.

Sita Chettri of Bijanbari block who was pregnant was admitted for delivery. Her family members alleged that the patient was admitted under one doctor and the case was constantly handed over to other doctors and finally an intern doctor.

“After the delivery, she was brought to the ward and she even spoke to her husband. She confided that she had overheard the intern doctor calling up another doctor informing of complications regarding the placenta chord. We were asked to arrange for 10 bottles of blood and she was taken to the operation theatre and later she died. It was owing to negligence of the doctor,” stated the sister of the deceased.

A police complaint has also been lodged.

In the other case, the patient party complained that despite the heartbeat of the 7-month-old foetus stopping in the morning, the foetus was not removed from the mother’s womb, putting the mother at risk.

“An inquiry committee has been constituted, headed by the CMOH consisting of medical experts. According to findings, stringent action will be taken. We will take all necessary action to ensure that there is no rerun of such incidents in future,” stated Arun Sigchi, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of health, talking to Millennium Post.

With news of the unrest, Sabhasads of the GTA along with the authorities rushed to the hospital. “We will not take the body back till appropriate action is taken,” declared Satish Pokhrel, Sabhasad, Pul-Bijanbari Constituency, GTA.

He complained of the absence of doctors at the District Hospital, with most busy in private chambers.

A meeting was held in the CMOH’s chamber with the GTA Sabhasads and authorities making a round of the hospital.

“There are more than 8 gynecologists in the hospital but there are complaints that only one or two are present with the others absent. They have created a rotation duty amongst themselves. Most of the doctors are missing and duty rosters are also not maintained,” alleged Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA.

Till the report was filed, the body had not been taken back by the patient party.