Darjeeling revisits bonds with Sister Nivedita

Darjeeling: Darjeeling revisited bonds with Sister Nivedita on her 156th birth anniversary. People from all walks of life paid respect to her at the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Education and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC,) Roy Villa, Darjeeling.



“We had a day-long programme to commemorate her 156th birth anniversary. Along with people from all walks of life paying tributes to Sister, around 60 students of Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa (GAP,) Free coaching and Sister Nivedita Music school participated in the day long events,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

The day saw the students offering Khadas ( traditional scarves) and garlands at the portrait of Sister Nivedita in the morning amidst chanting of hymns. A cake was cut and food offerings were made (Prasad) to mark the occasion.

A cultural show was organised in the evening in which the students took part. Songs, dances, and a short play on the life of Sister Nivedita was also staged. “Sister believed in holistic development of which culture was an important component, hence the cultural show,” added the center head.

Sister Nivedita had close ties with the Hill town. Sister Nivedita had visited Darjeeling seven times. She breathed her last at the Roy Villa in Darjeeling on October 13, 1911. She was then cremated at the Darjeeling crematorium.

After returning from the USA in 1925, Swami Abhedananda, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and brother monk of Swami Vivekananda erected a memorial at the crematorium. The marble plaque at the memorial reads, “Here repose the ashes of Sister Nivedita, who gave her all to India.”

RKMNECC is housed at Roy Villa in Darjeeling town. This is the house where Sister Nivedita had breathed her last on October 13, 1911.