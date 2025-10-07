Darjeeling: Rescue ops gain pace

Darjeeling: With weather conditions improving, search, rescue and relief work in the landslide-ravaged Hills have gathered momentum. Stranded tourists were evacuated by the district administration from remote areas in the Hills, affected by landslides.

Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who visited the landslide-hit areas of Mirik here on Tuesday, preferred to remain sketchy on declaring the calamity a national disaster.

Rijiju visited the areas where 11 people lost their lives in the recent landslides. He stated that he is assessing the situation on ground zero and would submit a report to the Prime Minister and Union Home minister. “The main focus now is immediate relief. The second step will be rehabilitation and relocation of the affected families. In coordination with the state, we will definitely work out a comprehensive plan.The Centre will definitely help the state with this,” stated Rijiju.

When confronted with the question as to whether it will be declared as a “national tragedy”, Rijiju remained sketchy. “This is definitely a disaster. The declaration is a technical thing. I don’t want to get into technicalities now… we are working on humanitarian grounds. There is no space for politics. Immediate relief is important.”

Meanwhile, search operations continued for those missing in the landslides. “A thorough search was conducted downstream for Himadri Purkait, who has been missing from Malat, Sukhia Pokhari block. Search also continued for Upendra Kumar (28), who has been missing from Ward no. 9, Pulbazar. Both remain untraceable till now,” stated Richard Lepcha, Sub Divisional Officer, Darjeeling.

“We are sending back stranded tourists from different affected areas,” added the SDO. The landslides had stranded nearly 80 tourists in different locations. The worst affected is Tabakoshi near Mirik on the banks of the Rangbhang river.

Around 70 tourists were marooned near Tabakoshi after several road stretches were blocked by landslides. “Despite both approaches being cut off, JCBs were immediately deployed to clear debris. With movement impossible on October 5, the administration arranged safe accommodation and food for the stranded tourists in nearby homestays. Continuous restoration work through the night allowed roads to reopen by the morning of October 6, following which vehicles arranged by the block administration transported the tourists from Tabakoshi to Sukhiapokhri, from where they proceeded safely to Siliguri,” added Lepch.

Four tourists were evacuated from near Indreni Falls in Lower Sonada, while five stranded at Chamong Tea Estate Bungalow on October 6 were rescued after a night-long effort.