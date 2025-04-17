Darjeeling Railway Station to be restored to its past glory

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railways is all set to revive the old world charm of the Darjeeling Railway Station. The Detailed Project Report for this is in the final stages.

“The Darjeeling Railway Station was destroyed in an earthquake in 1934 and was later rebuilt in the Art Deco style. It has a unique structure. Over the years the structure has become weak.

There have been some additions that are different to the original. We are restoring it to as it was meant to be with modern sensibilities for the modern passenger. It will be a space worthy of the Queen of the Hills. The unique shape including the Deck will remain, preserving the Art Deco style,” stated Rishav Choudhary, Director, Darjeeling Himalayan Railways, talking to the Millennium Post.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR ) is in its finalisation stage. “As soon as it is finalized, we will commence the tender process.

On Thursday a 3D model virtual tour of the future station was given to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways during their visit to the Ghoom Railway station,” added the Director.

The World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has a rich history and the Darjeeling Station forms an important component. In 1879 construction had started on the

Darjeeling Steam Tramway that later evolved into the DHR. in 1891 the Darjeeling station had undergone expansion and was rebuilt.

A major earthquake in Bihar in 1934 had a major impact on this region badly damaging many important buildings including the railway station. In 1947 the old wooden station at Darjeeling was replaced by a modern concrete building which still exists. On October 20, 1948 the DHR was purchased by the Government of India and was absorbed in the Indian Government Railways.

In 1999 the DHR was inscribed a World Heritage by UNESCO becoming the second railway of the world to get such recognition.

The day also saw the DHR commemorating the 125th year of continuous service of the legendary B Class steam locomotive No. 782. A special steam train was ceremonially flagged off from Ghoom, the highest railway station in India by CM Ramesh the hon’ble chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, alongside Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway. The 782 Class B engine “The Mountaineer” was built in 1899 by Sharp Stewart & Co, Atlas Works, Manchester and is still in service.