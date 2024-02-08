Darjeeling Police to start free guidance programme for police job aspirants

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police has decided to start free guidance and training programmes for aspirants of police jobs in the constable and sub-inspector levels. Newly-recruited constables and sub-inspectors will be entrusted with the job of guiding the aspirants.



“In the Hills, many youths are interested in joining the police force. We have decided to guide them. We will provide them with all the details regarding necessary qualifications, examination procedure, examination details, how to prepare for the examination, physical fitness, viva. Newly-recruited constables and sub-inspectors will be guiding the aspirants,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

Groups will be created consisting of aspirants at the police station level. They will be studying in groups and will also be training for physical fitness under ex servicemen. “There are a lot of study materials available in open sources online. We will also get hold of study material for them. They will be guided on what to study and how to study for these examinations, It will be a real time experience for them. The aspirants who clear their written will be trained in mock interviews by us,” stated the SP.

A website is being developed for this. It will be uploaded soon on the social media site of the Darjeeling Police. Interested aspirants will have to fill up a few personal details and will be intimated about the details of the guidance sessions.

“We will start with a seminar by the end of this month where fresh constable and sub-inspector recruits will interact with the aspirants. The training will be a continuous process,” added Prakash.