Darjeeling Police start helpline to combat drug menace

The Darjeeling Police has urged the public to pass on information in case of any illegal activities regarding narcotics and drugs. They have also started a dedicated helpline where information can be shared confidentially. The police have been conducting raids and naka checks (surprise checking) and nabbing persons trying to sneak in banned cough syrup and brown sugar to Darjeeling.

“The Darjeeling Police are vigilant. We are keeping a lookout for suppliers and peddlers. We have also launched an active enforcement drive. However, we want the public to be the eyes and ears of the police. We have started a dedicated helpline wherein people can call or send Whatsapp regarding any such activity in their neighbourhood. All information will be kept strictly confidential. In the past few days we have successfully arrested a number of persons. However the more the information the better we can act upon it,” stated Praveen Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

The Helpline number to report drug cases (under NDPS Act) is 9147889048.

On Tuesday night, 3 persons were arrested from Rangbull area while trying to sneak in banned cough syrup.

“Prior to this, we had success in conducting seizures of banned cough syrup and brown sugar from the plains of Kharibari and Naxalbari area,” added the SP. On September 12, a person from Bihar was arrested while trying to sneak in 141 bottles of banned cough syrup. A few days ago, two men from Nepal were arrested for smuggling 205 gm of brown sugar worth around Rs 4 lakh.