Darjeeling Police recover at least 16 bikes stolen from the Hills

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police got a major breakthrough in two-wheeler thefts in the Darjeeling Hills. The arrest of one Ashim Bhowmik led to the recovery of 16 stolen two-wheelers over the past months. Two such stolen bikes were recovered by the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station on Wednesday.

“A number of bikes and scooters were stolen from different areas of the Darjeeling Hills in the months of October and November 2003. We had registered all the cases and were keeping a strict lookout. Naka checking was also on, especially at night,” stated Praween Prakash, SP, Darjeeling.

On December 27, cops in a naka checking on Pankhabari Road, found a man on a scooter. They asked him to stop as he tried to flee. This aroused their suspicion and he was detained. The police then found that the scooter was stolen. “Later he confessed to having stolen 16 bikes from the Hills,” stated the SP. 36-year-old Bhowmik used to visit the Hills from Cooch Behar just to steal bikes.

Based on his confession and recreation of the crime scenes, all 16 bikes were recovered out of which one was stolen from Mirik, 13 from Kurseong and 2 from Darjeeling.